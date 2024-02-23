Pernod Ricard India Eyes Double-Digit Growth Rebound Next Fiscal

The Indian arm of French spirits company Pernod Ricard expects sales growth to rebound in the next financial year, underpinned by signs of domestic economic recovery and consumers' willingness to spend more on high-value products.

“Premiumisation is still extremely valid, and we will continue to build on this strategy as affluent consumers’ appetite for high-value brands grows,” the company’s Chief Executive Officer Jean Touboul told NDTV Profit in an interview.

“This year, we have observed softer premiumisation among consumers and that has weighed a bit on our low double-digit growth algorithm,” he said. “But we see that [growth] coming back in fiscal 2025.”

The French spirits-maker controls about a fourth of the country's $21.13 billion whiskey market, despite a negligible presence in the mass segment. It gets a significant chunk from premium and semi-premium brands.

Sales of the maker of Chivas Regal, Glenlivet and Absolut brands grew 4% in the first half of the ongoing fiscal, even without access to the key Delhi market, where its licence has been suspended. The company follows the July to June fiscal year.

Touboul expects sales growth to accelerate in the second half, projecting “high single-digit growth” for the current fiscal.

"We are doing everything we can to get it [licence] back as soon as possible," the company’s management said in a post-earnings call. “We're maintaining leadership with our Indian whiskey brands. We're gaining share with the imported spirits. So, a lot of excitement. India is a must-win market for us.”