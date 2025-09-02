Peak XV's Latest Exit Sees Harshjit Sethi Resign As Managing Director

Peak XV Partners' Harshjit Sethi has resigned from his position as the managing director of the venture capital firm. "I’ve decided to leave the firm and explore a new inning," he wrote on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

Sethi becomes the latest to exit the firm after partners Shailesh Lakhani, Abheek Anand, Anandamoy Roychowdhary along with Piyush Gupta and other juniors exited the company over the course of the past year.

Sethi, who was on the boards of big names like BharatPe, Sarvam AI, Darwinbox is leaving after a decade with the company that was formerly known as Sequoia Capital India.

"Harshjit will be transitioning from his role at Peak XV in the coming months to pursue his next chapter. We are deeply grateful for his contributions and remain focused on serving our LP’s and founders," a spokesperson for Peak XV Partners said.