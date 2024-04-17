PE-Owned Health Care Saw Surge in 2023 Bankruptcies, Report Says

PE-backed firms accounted for at least 17, or about a fifth, of the 80 bankruptcies of health-care companies last year, the Private Equity Stakeholder Project said in a report due to be released Wednesday. It called 2023 a “record year” for large health-care bankruptcies. Also, venture-capital backed companies made up another 12, or 15%, of the filings, it said in a study that looked at companies with liabilities of more than $10 million.