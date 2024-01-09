PE Investments In Real Estate Dip 26% To $2.65 Billion In April-Dec: Report

The average ticket size has marginally increased to $95 milion in April-December of FY24 from $91 million in the year-ago period. This is largely due to a large deal in which Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC together acquired two commercial assets - one in Mumbai and the other in Gurugram, Delhi-NCR, from Brookfield Asset Management with an enterprise value of $1.4 billion.