PC Jeweller Q1 Updates: 80% Revenue Surge On Festive Demand
The jeweller stays positive about maintaining its growth momentum and delivering strong results in the upcoming quarters.
PC Jeweller Ltd. recorded an 80% year-on-year growth in its standalone revenue despite fluctuations in gold prices. This rise was fuelled by robust wedding and seasonal purchases, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
The company reduced its outstanding debt to bankers by over 50% in fiscal 2024–25 and reduced further by around 7.5% during the current quarter. It remains committed to become debt-free by the end of fiscal 2026, the filing said.
Operational improvements continue to remain across the board, with tangible improvements seen in the financial results. The jeweller stays positive about maintaining its growth momentum and delivering strong results in the upcoming quarters.
Shares of PC Jeweller closed 1.37% higher at Rs 14.02 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, compared to a 0.19% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has risen 174.04% in the last 12 months but fallen 11.66% on a year-to-date basis.