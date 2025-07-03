PC Jeweller Q1 Updates: 80% Revenue Surge On Festive Demand

PC Jeweller Ltd. recorded an 80% year-on-year growth in its standalone revenue despite fluctuations in gold prices. This rise was fuelled by robust wedding and seasonal purchases, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company reduced its outstanding debt to bankers by over 50% in fiscal 2024–25 and reduced further by around 7.5% during the current quarter. It remains committed to become debt-free by the end of fiscal 2026, the filing said.

Operational improvements continue to remain across the board, with tangible improvements seen in the financial results. The jeweller stays positive about maintaining its growth momentum and delivering strong results in the upcoming quarters.