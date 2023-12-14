PB Fintech's Subsidiary Gets Enquiry From IT Department

Income tax officials held an enquiry on Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting Pvt. on Dec. 13 and 14.

The IT officials enquired about certain vendors of Paisabazaar, an exchange filing said on Thursday. The company has provided all the required details to the officials and will continue to do so in the future, it said.

This enquiry has not impacted the business of the wholly-owned subsidiary of PB Fintech Ltd. and it continues to operate as usual, the filing said.

Shares of PB Fintech closed 1.68% higher at Rs 808.35 apiece, compared to a 1.34% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.