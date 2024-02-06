PB Fintech Shares Tumble Over 11% After I-T Probe Reports

Shares of PB Fintech fell as much as 11.68%, the most since Aug. 16, 2022, before paring loss to trade 4.14% lower at 12:37 p.m. This compares to a 0.63% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 54.

Of the 17 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy', three recommends a 'hold', and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 3.7%