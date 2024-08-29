PB Fintech Block Deal: SBI Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale Among Buyers

A shareholder of PB Fintech Ltd. sold a 2.13% stake in the company for Rs 1,668 crore through an open market transaction on Thursday.

Tencent Cloud Europe BV offloaded 97 shares at Rs 1,719.75 apiece, according to the block deal data on the BSE. Tencent Cloud Europe held a 4.26% stake in the company as of June 2024.

Europacific Growth Fund bought 25 lakh shares or 0.55%, SBI Mutual Fund purchased 25.52 lakh shares or 0.55%, and Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte.- Odi mopped up 12.14 lakh shares or 0.26% at Rs 1,719.75 apiece.

Marshall Wace Investment Strategies Eureka Fund, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd. Odi and Societe Generale Odi were among the other buyers.

On June 6, the Chinese conglomerate sold 33 lakh shares, or a 0.73% stake in the company, for Rs 415 crore at Rs 1,259.71 per share through an open market transaction on the NSE.

Earlier, on May 26, Tencent had offloaded over 2% of its shares in Policybazaar's parent for Rs 562 crore, at Rs 596.66 per share.