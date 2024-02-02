'Paytm Will Keep Working Beyond February 29': Vijay Shekhar Sharma After RBI's Payments Bank Crackdown

Two days after the RBI imposed restrictions on Paytm subsidiary, Paytm Payments Bank, the company assured customers their ‘money is safe’ with the bank.

The RBI has stopped Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits in its accounts or popular wallets after February 29.

In a post on Platform X, Paytm CEO and founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma told users the app was fully functional and would continue to work as normal after February 29 too.

"I with every Paytm team member salute you for your relentless support. For every challenge, there is a solution and we are sincerely committed to serve our nation in full compliance. India will keep winning global accolades in payment innovation and inclusion in financial services - with PaytmKaro as the biggest champion of it," he said.