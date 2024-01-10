Paytm To Invest Rs 100 Crore In GIFT City

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsPaytm To Invest Rs 100 Crore In GIFT City
The payments company will set up an artificial intelligence-driven cross-border remittance and payments technology system in the business district, Paytm said.

10 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Paytm QR code for UPI payments is displayed at a vegetable stall in Mumbai. (Source: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Paytm's parent, One97 Communications Ltd., will invest Rs 100 crore in Gujarat's GIFT City.

The payments company will set up an artificial intelligence-driven cross-border remittance and payments technology system in the business district, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Paytm will also set up a development centre in GIFT City to build these solutions and provide a technology backbone, the company said ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in the state capital, Gandhinagar.

This centre will create jobs and house engineers to develop a suite of world-class financial products and services, Paytm said. The investment will happen over a period of time.

"The strategic investment in GIFT City represents a pivotal step towards building an artificial intelligence-driven cross-border remittance and payments technology landscape, presenting global opportunities," said Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

The investment will enable Paytm to deliver fast, reliable, and cost-effective remittance solutions, reducing friction on a global scale, Sharma said.

