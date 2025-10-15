Paytm To Consolidate Online, Offline Business Under Payments Arm

Paytm-parent One 97 Communications Ltd. is set to consolidate its online and offline merchant payments businesses under a single subsidiary to comply with regulations.

The board approved the transfer of the offline merchants payment business to Paytm Payments Services Ltd. on Wednesday. The offline business consists of merchants serviced through QR, soundbox, EDC machine payments, etc.

The transfer is being undertaken to comply with the Reserve Bank of India's rules on payment aggregators issued last month, according to a stock exchange filing.

PPSL has in-principle approval from the RBI to carry out the PAO (Payment Aggregator Online) business. This will ensure that all payment aggregation activities are housed within one regulated entity and will build efficiency and synergy within the group, the company said.