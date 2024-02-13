Paytm Stares At Customer Exodus After RBI Curbs On Payments Bank, Says Macquarie's Suresh Ganapathy

Regulatory restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. risk disruption to its ecosystem since the lending division is the primary business driver for flagship Paytm, according to Macquarie Capital's Suresh Ganapathy.

The restrictions placed on Paytm Payments Bank have undoubtedly raised concerns about a potential exodus of customers, Ganapathy, managing director and head of financial services research at Macquarie, told NDTV Profit.

If such a customer exodus occurs, he said, it would necessitate lenders to reassess their decisions and relationships with parent One97 Communications Ltd.