Paytm Slashes Non-Executive Independent Directors’ Salaries

One 97 Communications Ltd.'s Paytm announced significant cuts in the annual salaries of its non-executive independent directors, Ashit Ranjit Lilani and Gopalasamudram Sundararajan, on Wednesday.

Previously, Lilani's annual salary stood at Rs 1.65 crore, while Sundararajan's was Rs 2.07 crore. Under the new remuneration framework, which is set to take effect on April 1, 2024, their salaries will be capped at Rs 48 lakh annually, with a fixed component of Rs 20 lakh.

The proposed changes are subject to shareholder approval.

Additionally, the fintech company is also seeking shareholder approval for the appointment of Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal, a former officer of the Indian Revenue Services, to its board.

Paytm is also looking to secure approval for the reappointment of Ravi Chandra Adusumalli, founder and co-Managing Partner of Elevation Capital, to its board.

(This is a developing story.)