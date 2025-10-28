Paytm, SBI Cards Seen To Benefit As UPI-Linked RuPay Credit Cards Gain Traction

Paytm and SBI Cards and Payments Services Ltd. are set to benefit from the rising use of RuPay credit cards linked to the UPI platform, according to multinational equity research and brokerage firm Bernstein.

RuPay credit cards were allowed to join the UPI network in late 2022, both developed by the National Payments Corporation of India. As per Bernstein estimates, RuPay credit cards on UPI now account for around 40% of transaction volumes and nearly 8% of value.

UPI-focused players such as Paytm stand to benefit as credit transactions increasingly migrate to UPI rails. This shift could enhance take-rates in their core payments businesses, given that credit-linked UPI transactions typically carry higher monetisation potential than debit-linked ones, Berstein said in a note.

"Issuers such as SBI Cards are witnessing a rapid increase in UPI-linked credit card transactions, mirroring the pattern seen during the early days of UPI's disruption of debit cards," the note said.