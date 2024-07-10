"In a case of alleged 'forced termination' at Paytm, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has resolved an employment dispute between the Noida-based fintech company and one of its aggrieved employees, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The action follows a complaint filed by an employee regarding alleged wrongful termination practices at Paytm, which then elicited a notice to the company by the Regional Labour Commissioner in Bengaluru.A representative of the management of Paytm appeared before the Commissioner on Wednesday and agreed not to recover the joining bonus and to pay the notice period payment to the employee, the person quoted above said on the condition of anonymity.The employee accepted the exit offer made by Paytm in the presence of the Regional Labour Commissioner (Central), Bengaluru, thereby resolving the grievance.The incident was first reported in the media earlier and named the company for allegedly forcing its employees to voluntarily resign without prior notice, denying severance pay and asking employees to pay back their joining and retention bonuses..Paytm Like A Daughter Who Met With Accident, Now In ICU: Vijay Shekhar Sharma"