Paytm Payments Bank Issues FAQs For Customers With FASTags

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. has issued a frequently asked questions for the benefit of customers with FASTags issued by the bank.

It explains customers on on how to get a refund of security and minimum balance of FASTag accounts.

The electronic toll collection system FASTag, operated by the National Highways Authority of India, uses radio frequency identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it to the toll owner.

The detailed set of questions and answers have been uploaded on the bank's website and its X handle.

This comes amid the Reserve Bank of India's March 15 deadline for curbs on Paytm Payments Bank. Here's what you need to know.