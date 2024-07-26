Paytm Gets Government Nod For Chinese Investment In Payment Aggregator Unit

One97 Communications Ltd., the operator of Paytm, has received approval from the government for Chinese investment in its payment aggregator unit, according to people with knowledge about the matter.

With this approval, Paytm's subsidiary, Paytm Payment Services, is all set to receive funding from China-linked investors, these people told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.

The government clearance also means that Paytm can now approach the Reserve Bank of India to get the necessary approvals for a payment aggregator license.

However, as Paytm has not yet approached the RBI, they are awaiting the final nod.

Before this, the RBI had asked Paytm to get the government's approval for the investment in Paytm Payment Services Ltd. The business was also stopped from onboarding new customers in March 2023.

Earlier this year, the RBI also clamped down on Paytm Payments Bank, another firm that was earlier linked to Paytm. The full financial impact of this action was seen in the company's Q1 earnings, with net loss and Ebitda loss widening, according to the company.

Shares of One 97 Communication Ltd. hit a 10% upper circuit and rose to Rs 505.05 apiece, the highest level since Feb. 8. It remained locked in the upper circuit as of 2:46 p.m. This compares to a 1.64% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has declined 35.42% in the last 12 months and 19.89% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far today was 1.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71.22.

Out of 17 analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and seven suggest a'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 14.1%.