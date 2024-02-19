Paytm Crisis: Timeline Of PPBL's Woes And What To Expect After March 15

Here is how the situation unfolded for Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL):

January 31, 2024: RBI directs Paytm to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, FASTags and other instruments after February 29.

February 1: RBI introduces further restrictions on Paytm after a comprehensive system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of the external auditors reveal alleged persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action.

February 4: Traders' body CAIT issues cautionary advisory to traders to switch from Paytm to other payment options for business-related transactions.

February 8: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says action against Paytm driven by 'lack of compliance'. RBI also says the regulatory action is against PPBL and the Paytm App will not be impacted by it.

February 9: Paytm sets up a group advisory committee headed by former Sebi chairman, M Damodaran, on compliance, and regulatory matters.

February 12: RBI Governor Das rules out any review of the central bank's action against PPBL, saying its decisions are well thought out.

February 15: Enforcement Directorate (ED) questions senior Paytm executives and asks for documents before it decides to launch a formal investigation.

February 16: The RBI gives 15 days more till March 15 to Paytm, extending its earlier deadline of February 29. Paytm shifts nodal account to Axis Bank to ensure continuity of transactions.