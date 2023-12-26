Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma's To-Do List For 2024 After Layoffs To Cut Costs

Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has shared his to-do list for 2024 and asked users for suggestions for the fintech app. In a post on X, he said that Paytm will undergo major AI upgrades in the upcoming year.

Sharma said that the firm is expanding AI-led customer care and personalisation using AI is under development. This comes as Paytm announced that it is laying off employees to reduce costs as the company targets turning cash-flow positive.

The company's "AI-powered automation" to drive efficiency and eliminate "repetitive tasks and roles" will result in "a slight reduction in our workforce in operations and marketing", a Paytm spokesperson told NDTV Profit.

The spokesperson didn't reveal the number of people being laid off. The Economic Times earlier reported that the company has cut 1,000 jobs. "We will be able to save 10-15% in employee costs as AI has delivered more than we expected it to," the spokesperson said.