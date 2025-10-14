Paytm App View Upgraded: Vijay Shekhar Sharma Seeks Feedback From Users
Users highlighted key areas for refinement. The placement of ads was a significant concern.
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma revealed on Tuesday a redesign of the company's flagship mobile app.
Sharma said the revamped interface would be rolled out to all users soon. The new interface prioritises core services like UPI transfers and bill payments as the fintech giant seeks to rebuild consumer confidence and streamline its services.
In a post on X, Sharma wrote, "Have you been upgraded to this Paytm app view ? We will roll this out for everyone soon. Feedbacks welcome."
Have you been upgraded to this @Paytm app view ? We will roll this out for everyone soon.— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) October 14, 2025
Feedbacks welcome ð¡ pic.twitter.com/772VK4Ikfg
Sharing the app preview on social media, Sharma unveiled a clean, white-themed home screen designed to enhance "quick-access functionality".
The new layout gives prominence to frequently used features, such as UPI transfers, credit card bill reminders and investment options.
Initial public reaction has been a mix of praise for the new direction and specific calls for improvement. User Akash Bansal was among those who lauded the change, commenting, "Noticed the change a few days back, loved it. It’s much cleaner and clutter-free." He also suggested a customizable section where users could add their most-used features, similar to a phone widget.
However, other users highlighted key areas for refinement. The placement of ads was a significant concern, with user Ajit Pawar stating, "Whenever I open the app to pay, a pop-up ad delays the payment process, which is inconvenient. Ads should appear after payment, not before."
Another user, Swami blog, suggested a UI tweak to better prioritise core functions: "Removing balance and history as a small button to the next row and making the scan, to mobile and to bank little bit bigger... Transactions takes high priority."
Several users also reported technical glitches. Anirudh Singh noted, "There is a glitch in Flight Tickets display text inside search bar." Similarly, a user named Adarsh pointed out formatting errors, stating, "The app has capitalisation issues in the payment summary page. HDFC Bank is shown as Hdfc Bank."
I have one feedback , Whenever I open the app to pay, a pop-up ad delays the payment process, which is inconvenient. Ads should appear after payment, not before.— Ajit Pawar (@misfit_brain) October 14, 2025
The only suggestio from my end.— SWAMI.BLOG (@swami_blog) October 14, 2025
Removing balance and history as a small button to the next row and making the scan, to mobile and to bank little bit bigger. Just isolating the transactions and the data retrieval. Transactions takes high priority.
It is an awesome app. pic.twitter.com/7LaYvpptV2
The app has capitalisation issues in the payment summary page. HDFC Bank is shown as Hdfc Bank, AU Bank is shown as Au Bank, IDFC Bank is shown as Idfc Bank.— Adarsh (@brewcask) October 14, 2025
This should be fixed. pic.twitter.com/X0q7DhbIpV
Noticed the change a few days back, loved it. Itâs much cleaner and clutter-free.— Akash Bansal (@akashbnsal) October 14, 2025
I requested a more custom section earlier as well; if there was an option to customize a section where I could add the features I use the most and want to see first, thatâd be great. Somethingâ¦
This app revamp is seen as a critical move for Paytm as it focuses on regaining user trust following the Reserve Bank of India's stringent restrictions on its payments bank operations.