Paytm App View Upgraded: Vijay Shekhar Sharma Seeks Feedback From Users

Initial public reaction has been a mix of praise for the new direction and specific calls for improvement. User Akash Bansal was among those who lauded the change, commenting, "Noticed the change a few days back, loved it. It’s much cleaner and clutter-free." He also suggested a customizable section where users could add their most-used features, similar to a phone widget.

However, other users highlighted key areas for refinement. The placement of ads was a significant concern, with user Ajit Pawar stating, "Whenever I open the app to pay, a pop-up ad delays the payment process, which is inconvenient. Ads should appear after payment, not before."

Another user, Swami blog, suggested a UI tweak to better prioritise core functions: "Removing balance and history as a small button to the next row and making the scan, to mobile and to bank little bit bigger... Transactions takes high priority."

Several users also reported technical glitches. Anirudh Singh noted, "There is a glitch in Flight Tickets display text inside search bar." Similarly, a user named Adarsh pointed out formatting errors, stating, "The app has capitalisation issues in the payment summary page. HDFC Bank is shown as Hdfc Bank."