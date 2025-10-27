Paytm Allows NRIs To Make UPI Payments Using International Mobile Numbers
NRIs can now easily use the Paytm app for regular payments, money transfers and online transactions across India through UPI.
Non-Resident Indian can now link their international mobile numbers with the Paytm app for UPI payments in India. One97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of fintech giant Paytm, has rolled out a new feature for the NRIs, enabling UPI payments through international mobile numbers.
The new feature, currently in beta, enables NRIs to use international numbers to link their NRE (Non-Resident External) or NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) bank accounts and carry out transactions over the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) network in India without requiring an Indian SIM card.
The service is currently available for NRIs from 12 countries, including Singapore, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, France, and Malaysia.
NRIs can now use Paytm UPI to send money to Indian accounts, shop online on India-based apps and websites, transfer money between their own Indian bank accounts and make in-store payments by scanning UPI QR codes. These transactions can be carried out in Indian currency. The service comes free of foreign exchange conversion fees and international payment gateway charges.
“Hello NRIs! You can now use your international mobile number on the Paytm app for UPI payments with your NRE or NRO account,” Paytm said in a post on X on Monday, sharing the latest feature.
The initiative aligns with the company's long-term goal to improve financial connectivity for NRIs and expand its presence in the global sector.
How NRIs Can Activate Paytm UPI To Make Payments
Download the Paytm app and log in using your international mobile number.
Confirm the phone number by SMS and connect the NRE/NRO bank account.
Use QR code scans, online, or merchant locations to begin making UPI payments across India.
In addition to this new feature, foreign users and NRIs can use UPI One World, a wallet solution designed to enable safe digital payments in India without requiring a local bank account.
Furthermore, Indian users, including NRIs, can use any payments app to scan a QR code and pay at a few foreign merchants through UPI Global Acceptance. This feature makes international transactions easier.
Users can also track total balances across linked bank accounts, hide payments, access expenditure analysis and classification, and download UPI statements in PDF or Excel.