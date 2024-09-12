Paytm Shifts Focus To 'Mature' Profitability Benchmark

Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd. is refocusing its business strategy to emphasise profit before tax as a mark of profitability, said Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. Paytm has undergone a significant transformation over the past year, evolving into a merchant-centric platform, he said during the company's 24th Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

The focus is now on net profit, rather than just operating profit before ESOPs, Sharma said.

The digital payments platform saw its loss widen to Rs 840 crore in the quarter ended June, from Rs 551 crore in the previous quarter. The company had reported an operating loss of Rs 792 crore during the period under review, against Rs 223 crore in the preceding three months.

The company also plans to apply for a payment aggregator licence in due course, he said. With a focus on payments and cross-selling financial services, the firm is committed to building a profitable, sustainable business that generates free cash flow, Sharma said.