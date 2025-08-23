Payment Gateways Face Rs 30,000 Crore Blow As Real-Money Gaming Gets Banned
Payment gateways are bracing for up to a 15% hit in their annual top line growth as real-money gaming companies struggle in the wake of an act that brings their operations to a grinding halt.
Overall transaction volumes in India will take a hit of at least Rs 30,000 crore over the year, with smaller industry-specific companies facing the brunt of the ban, three industry insiders said on the condition of anonymity.
Close to 80% of the impacted volumes will be transactions that would otherwise have been routed through the Unified Payments Interface, one of the abovementioned persons explained.
In terms of volumes, 2% of UPI's monthly transactions will take a hit, and 0.5% of the total transacted value will be affected, another industry insider aware of the matter said.
According to NPCI's website, 'Digital Goods: Games' is a high transacting category, a large part of which includes real-money gaming transactions.
During the month of July, Rs 10,077 crore worth of payments were routed through UPI under the 'Digital Goods: Games' category. This made up 1.38% of the month's total transaction values. For the same month, 35.1 crore transactions took place under the given category, making up 2.8% of the total transaction volumes.
This means that for UPI, the RMG ban will mean a loss of around 25 crore transactions worth Rs 5,040 crore in a month, the abovementioned person explained.
NDTV Profit has reached out to NPCI for comments on the story.
Payments gateway firms that currently have some amount of exposure to real-money games include companies like Razorpay, PayU, and Cashfree. These firms are diversified into other industries with limited revenue coming in from other types of businesses.
People in the industry believe that platforms may freeze or delay payouts to comply with the ban, leading to system overloads.
Industry Hit
India's online real money gaming sector is valued at about $25 billion, generating over Rs 31,000 crore in annual revenue and contributing close to Rs 20,000 crore in taxes, news agency PTI reported on Aug. 20, quoting official sources. The industry supports 2 lakh jobs across over 400 companies, while attracting nearly Rs 25,000 crore in foreign direct investment.
"While the direction of policy is clear, the finer outlines of regulation, enforcement, and compliance timelines remain subject to further deliberation and change," analysts at JM Financial wrote in a note on Aug. 20.
"In our view, the implementation of the bill would essentially make online real money gaming infeasible in India," researchers, led by Abhisek Banerjee, wrote for ICICI Securities on Aug. 21.
See You In Court?
Real-money gaming firms, including Dream11 and Gameskraft, are likely to drag the Indian government to court soon over the latter's blanket ban bill, people aware of the matter told NDTV Profit on Friday.
These companies are said to be considering legal action via a writ petition that is expected to be filed with the Karnataka High Court as early as next week, a person directly aware of the matter told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.
The firms are in discussions among themselves and with their lawyers regarding whether to file individual petitions or to proceed as a federation, a second person explained, without detailing specific grounds of the legal challenge.