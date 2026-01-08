Patients Gain Weight Faster Coming Off Obesity Drugs Than After A Diet

The findings are significant because about half of people with obesity stop using so-called GLP-1 drugs, which work by mimicking a natural gut hormone to decrease appetite, within a year. It means “drugs alone may not be sufficient for long-term weight control,” the University of Oxford researchers said.

The research compared different classes of weight-loss medications — including older GLP-1 drugs and newer ones like semaglutide or tirzepatide used in Novo Nordisk A/S’s Ozempic and Eli Lilly & Co.’s Mounjaro respectively — with evidence from a previous review of behavioral weight-management programs that included dieting and exercise.

The scientists looked at 37 studies published up to February 2025 involving 9,341 participants.