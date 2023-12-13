Patel Family Acquires 1% Stake In GMM Pfaudler For Rs 1,700 Per Share
Following the acquisition, the Patel Family's shareholding stands at 25.18% and they remain the largest shareholder of the company.
The Patel Family -- the promoter of GMM Pfaudler -- has completed the acquisition of 1% stake in the engineering firm.
Following the acquisition, the Patel Family's shareholding stands at 25.18% and they remain the largest shareholder of the company.
"The Patel Family (through Millars Machinery Company Pvt Ltd) has completed acquisition of 1% equity stake in GMM Pfaudler Ltd from Pfaudler Inc (ultimately held by DBAG Fund VI, a private equity fund advised by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG) by way of an off-market inter-se transfer between promoters at Rs 1,700 per share," GMM Pfaudler Ltd said in a statement.
A total of 75% of the consideration is being paid upfront, while the rest will be paid on or before March 15, 2024, it said.
GMM Pfaudler Ltd delivers corrosion-resistant technologies, systems, and services worldwide.
GMM Pfaudler has 19 manufacturing locations with sales and service network and employs more than 1,800 people across four continents.