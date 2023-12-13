Patel Family Acquires 1% Stake In GMM Pfaudler For Rs 1,700 Per Share

"The Patel Family (through Millars Machinery Company Pvt Ltd) has completed acquisition of 1% equity stake in GMM Pfaudler Ltd from Pfaudler Inc (ultimately held by DBAG Fund VI, a private equity fund advised by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG) by way of an off-market inter-se transfer between promoters at Rs 1,700 per share," GMM Pfaudler Ltd said in a statement.