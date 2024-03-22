Patel Engineering Looks To Capitalise On India's 70GW Hydropower Push

Hydroelectricity power has advantages over wind and solar power, especially for peaking power needs. Unlike wind and solar, hydro plants are easily dispatchable and are not dependent on weather conditions.

India's hydropower potential, as per a reassessment by the Central Electricity Authority (2017–2023), is 133.41 gigawatts. Currently, only 42.10 GW is utilised, leaving 91.30 GW untapped.

"The government aims to install 40 GW of hydroelectrical power and 30 GW of pump storage orders in the next five to seven years," Rupen Patel, chairman and managing director at Patel Engineering, told NDTV Profit in an interview. "Orders worth around Rs 5 lakh crore are to be awarded in the next five years," he said.