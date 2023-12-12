Passenger Vehicle Sales Moderate, Two-Wheeler Demand Robust In November: SIAM

Passenger vehicle dispatches to dealerships moderated on high inventory, while two-wheeler sales jumped on sustained momentum in November.

The sales of passenger vehicles grew 3.7% to 3.34 lakh units, while two-wheeler volumes jumped 31% to 16.23 lakh units during the months, data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers showed.

The two-paced growth within the auto sector throws up conflicting signals. The passenger vehicle industry is slowing down as sports utility vehicles, the key driver of demand, may not be able to sustain the momentum. At the same time, two-wheeler demand, an indicator of rural consumption, is picking up.