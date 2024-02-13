Passenger Vehicle Sales Hit Record High In January On New Launches

Retail sales of passenger vehicles hit a record high in January, helped by continued strong growth in the SUV segment, new launches and the auspicious wedding season.

Passenger vehicle sales rose 13% to 3.93 lakh units in January, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.

"Despite this achievement, serious concerns remain regarding PV inventory levels, now in the 50–55 day range," said Manish Raj Singhania, president of FADA, in a statement. "This calls for immediate recalibration of production from OEMs to better align with actual market demand and avoid future oversupply issues."