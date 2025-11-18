Passenger Vehicle Sales Hit 10.39 Lakh In FY26Q2; Maharashtra Leads With 1.32 Lakh Units
Western Zone led the Two Wheelers sales with 19.33 lakh units.
India’s automotive market posted robust numbers in Q2 FY26, with 10.39 lakh passenger vehicles sold nationwide, according to SIAM’s state-wise sales data.
The Western Zone dominated the segment with 3.44 lakh units, while Maharashtra emerged as the top-performing state, recording 1.32 lakh units, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Kerala.
Passenger Vehicles Sales
10.39 lakh units of Passenger Vehicles were sold in the country
Western Zone led the Passenger Vehicles sales with 3.44 lakh units
Maharashtra recorded highest Passenger Vehicle Sales in the country with 1.32 Lakhs units in Q2
Followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala
Two-wheelers Sales
55.62 lakh units of Two Wheelers were sold in the country
Western Zone led the Two Wheelers sales with 19.33 lakh units
Uttar Pradesh recorded highest Two Wheelers Sales with 6.93 lakh units in the country
Followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan
Three-wheelers Sales
2.29 lakh units of Three Wheelers were sold in the country
Southern Zone led the Three Wheelers sales with 0.77 lakh units
Uttar Pradesh recorded highest Three Wheelers Sales with 0.28 lakhs units in the country
Followed by Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka
Commercial Vehicles Sales
2.40 lakh Commercial Vehicles were sold in the country
Western Zone led the Commercial Vehicles sales with 0.92 lakh units
Maharashtra recorded highest Commercial Vehicle Sales with 0.37 Lakh units
Followed by Gujarat ,Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka
Earlier on Friday SIAM said robust festive demand aided by price cuts owing to GST rate rejig led to record passenger vehicle, two and three-wheeler dispatches from companies to dealers in October, as reproted by PTI.