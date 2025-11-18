Business NewsBusinessPassenger Vehicle Sales Hit 10.39 Lakh In FY26Q2; Maharashtra Leads With 1.32 Lakh Units
Passenger Vehicle Sales Hit 10.39 Lakh In FY26Q2; Maharashtra Leads With 1.32 Lakh Units

Western Zone led the Two Wheelers sales with 19.33 lakh units.

NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>10.39 lakh units of Passenger Vehicles were sold in the country. (Photo Source: Freepik)</p></div>
10.39 lakh units of Passenger Vehicles were sold in the country. (Photo Source: Freepik)
India’s automotive market posted robust numbers in Q2 FY26, with 10.39 lakh passenger vehicles sold nationwide, according to SIAM’s state-wise sales data.

The Western Zone dominated the segment with 3.44 lakh units, while Maharashtra emerged as the top-performing state, recording 1.32 lakh units, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Passenger Vehicles Sales

  • 10.39 lakh units of Passenger Vehicles were sold in the country

  • Western Zone led the Passenger Vehicles sales with 3.44 lakh units

  • Maharashtra recorded highest Passenger Vehicle Sales in the country with 1.32 Lakhs units in Q2

  • Followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala

Two-wheelers Sales

  • 55.62 lakh units of Two Wheelers were sold in the country

  • Western Zone led the Two Wheelers sales with 19.33 lakh units

  • Uttar Pradesh recorded highest Two Wheelers Sales with 6.93 lakh units in the country

  • Followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan

Three-wheelers Sales

  • 2.29 lakh units of Three Wheelers were sold in the country

  • Southern Zone led the Three Wheelers sales with 0.77 lakh units

  • Uttar Pradesh recorded highest Three Wheelers Sales with 0.28 lakhs units in the country

  • Followed by Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka

Commercial Vehicles Sales

  • 2.40 lakh Commercial Vehicles were sold in the country

  • Western Zone led the Commercial Vehicles sales with 0.92 lakh units

  • Maharashtra recorded highest Commercial Vehicle Sales with 0.37 Lakh units

  • Followed by Gujarat ,Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka

Earlier on Friday SIAM said robust festive demand aided by price cuts owing to GST rate rejig led to record passenger vehicle, two and three-wheeler dispatches from companies to dealers in October, as reproted by PTI.

