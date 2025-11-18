Passenger Vehicle Sales Hit 10.39 Lakh In FY26Q2; Maharashtra Leads With 1.32 Lakh Units

India’s automotive market posted robust numbers in Q2 FY26, with 10.39 lakh passenger vehicles sold nationwide, according to SIAM’s state-wise sales data.

The Western Zone dominated the segment with 3.44 lakh units, while Maharashtra emerged as the top-performing state, recording 1.32 lakh units, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Passenger Vehicles Sales

Two-wheelers Sales

Three-wheelers Sales

Commercial Vehicles Sales