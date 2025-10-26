Passenger Vehicle Exports Rise 18% In April-Sep; Maruti Suzuki Leads Segment

Passenger vehicle exports from India rose by 18% year-on-year in the April-September period with Maruti Suzuki leading the segment with shipment of over 2 lakh units, according to the SIAM data.

Total passenger vehicle exports in the first half of the current fiscal year rose to 4,45,884 units as compared with 3,76,679 units in the year-ago period, an increase of 18.4%.

Passenger car shipments rose to 2,29,281 units in the period under review, an increase of 12% as against 2,05,091 units in the April-September period of 2024-25.

Similarly, utility vehicle exports to overseas markets rose 26% year on year to 2,11,373 units in the April-September period of the current fiscal.