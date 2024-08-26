Passenger Loses Rs 45,000 Worth Belongings On IndiGo Flight, Gets Rs 2,450 Compensation

IndiGo Airlines has allegedly offered compensation of Rs 2,450 to a passenger after the airline lost his bag, containing items worth Rs 45,000 and important documents, including his PAN card and driving license.

The incident, which took place about a month ago, came to light on Saturday after Ravi Handa, a friend of the affected passenger, Monik Sharma, shared the story on social media.

Sharma, who hails from Assam, lost his luggage while travelling on an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Guwahati. The bag was checked in at Kolkata airport, but never arrived in Guwahati.

Handa, who has more than 42,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter), took to the platform to voice his frustration. He wrote, "IndiGo lost my friend Monik Sharma's baggage on a domestic flight (Kolkata-Guwahati). The bag had stuff worth Rs 45k in it along with important papers like Driving License, PAN, Aadhar, etc. It was checked in at Kolkata airport. It never reached Guwahati. How can it vanish mid-air? Was the plane leaking bags?"

Handa further criticised IndiGo's compensation offer, saying, "Around a month later - IndiGo has come back offering 'compensation' of Rs 2,450. It is ridiculous. Just the bag would cost more than that. Apparently, there is a rule that the airline is liable for a maximum of Rs 350/kg in case they lose the bag. That is just adding insult to injury."

Handa also urged the airline to take immediate action to resolve the issue, stating, "Rs 2,450 isn't going to fix it."