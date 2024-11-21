Parle Agro Sees Profit Fall 89% in FY24 Due To Sin Tax On Sugary Drinks

Parle Agro Pvt., the maker of Frooti and Appy Fizz, has reported an 89% decline in the net profit to Rs 17.3 crore for the financial year 2024, primarily impacted by the 40% sin tax levied on sweetened fizzy drinks.

"Appy Fizz, a rapidly growing challenger brand within our portfolio, encountered a drastic GST increase of four folds, from 12% to 40%," said Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director, Parle Agro. "This tax hike impacted our pricing strategy considerably, leading us to adjust serving sizes for consumers."

The company's consolidated revenue also dipped 12.3% to Rs 3,126.06 crore during the fiscal, according to its regulatory filing shared by business intelligence platform Tofler.

The sin tax on sweetened carbonated beverages was brought into force on July 1, 2017. The carbonated or aerated beverages, ranging from low-sugar, fruit-based and flavoured drinks to zero-sugar aerated water, are placed in the highest slab of 28% GST, along with a compensation cess of 12%, taking the total levy to 40% tax. This is irrespective of their sugar or fruit content.