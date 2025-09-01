Paras Defence Bets Big On Submarine Contracts To Drive Order Book Volume, Topline Growth—Here's Why

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. has reiterated its confidence in the Submarine Periscope segment and expects the product to driuve growth going forward.

Speaking to NDTV Profit's Know Your Company show, Amit Mahajan, Director of Paras Defence, said he is witnessing long-term growth visibility in the submarine periscope segment, which has driven up the order book in recent times.

"New orders to largely come from the optronics segments. The orders that are coming for submarine periscopes are very promising and we see long-term visibility when it comes to business related to that segment," he said.