Panacea Biotec, Sanofi Settle Patent Dispute Over Hexavalent Vaccine

Panacea Biotec Ltd. announced on Monday that it has reached a settlement with Sanofi Healthcare India Pvt. over a patent infringement dispute related to a fully-liquid hexavalent vaccine. Both companies filed a joint application with the Delhi High Court, leading to the resolution of the case on Sept. 13, 2024, according to an exchange filing.

The dispute involved Panacea Biotec’s patented vaccine, EasySix, the first fully liquid hexavalent vaccine. As part of the settlement, Sanofi will not commercially launch its competing vaccine, Shan6, in India.

Additionally, Sanofi has agreed to withdraw its patent oppositions against Panacea Biotec’s hexavalent vaccine, including both the post-grant opposition and an amendment challenge, and will file the necessary applications with the Indian Patent Office.