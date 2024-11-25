PAN 2.0 Project Worth Rs 1,435 Crore Gets Cabinet Nod

The Union Cabinet on Monday issued its nod to the "PAN 2.0 project", which will enable technology-driven transformation of taxpayer registration services through use of the government-issued permanent account number.

The approval to the project was granted by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a release noted. The financial implication for the project will be Rs 1,435 crore, it said.

The project, aligned with the government's Digital India vision, will enable the use of PAN as "common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies", it added.

PAN 2.0 has significant benefits including "ease of access and speedy service delivery with improved quality", the release said. The initiative will also result in "single source of truth and data consistency", it added.

Among other benefits listed are "eco-friendly processes and cost optimisation", and "security and optimisation of infrastructure for greater agility".