Palantir CEO Declares His Company ‘Completely Anti-Woke’, Lauds Employees For Meritocracy

Palantir CEO Alex Karp called his company “the first to be completely anti-woke” during Monday’s earnings call. He also confirmed that Palantir works with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Israel, according to a report by Business Insider.

Scrutinising US border policies, Karp blamed “open borders" for the poor state of average Americans. The leading data analytics firm reported $1.2 billion in revenue in the third quarter, a 63% increase from last year, marking an "accelerating and otherworldly” growth, as per an official statement.

"We power ICE," Karp said on Monday. "We've supported Israel. Okay, these are very controversial. I don't know why this is all controversial, but many people find that controversial,” the CEO was cited as saying by Business Insider.

Karp praised Palantir employees for defending free speech and upholding meritocracy and “lethal technology.” He said these values drive the company’s success, helping it to deliver “venture-quality results” to ordinary Americans. Palantir builds software for US government agencies and private firms.