Palantir CEO Declares His Company ‘Completely Anti-Woke’, Lauds Employees For Meritocracy
Karp praised Palantir employees for defending free speech and upholding meritocracy and “lethal technology.”
Palantir CEO Alex Karp called his company “the first to be completely anti-woke” during Monday’s earnings call. He also confirmed that Palantir works with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Israel, according to a report by Business Insider.
Scrutinising US border policies, Karp blamed “open borders" for the poor state of average Americans. The leading data analytics firm reported $1.2 billion in revenue in the third quarter, a 63% increase from last year, marking an "accelerating and otherworldly” growth, as per an official statement.
"We power ICE," Karp said on Monday. "We've supported Israel. Okay, these are very controversial. I don't know why this is all controversial, but many people find that controversial,” the CEO was cited as saying by Business Insider.
Karp praised Palantir employees for defending free speech and upholding meritocracy and “lethal technology.” He said these values drive the company’s success, helping it to deliver “venture-quality results” to ordinary Americans. Palantir builds software for US government agencies and private firms.
ALSO READ
Trump's Higher Education Plan: Administration Vows To Put An End To 'Woke', 'Socialist' Ideology
"At Palantir, we are on the side of the average American who sometimes gets screwed because all the empathy goes to elite people, and none of it goes to the people actually dying on our streets. And that's why, when you have an open border, it means that the average poor American earns less,” the CEO said.
Palantir CEO isn’t alone. Over the past year, Silicon Valley has shifted toward anti-wokeness and support for US President Donald Trump. The tech industry is now seeing prominent leaders embrace a more conservative tone. At a White House dinner earlier this fall, figures like OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg were seen praising the Republican president.
Notably, Karp had supported former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign, according to Business Insider. In his shareholder letter, he also urged a “return to a shared national experience” and the “embrace of a common identity.”
"It is and was a mistake to casually proclaim the equality of all cultures and cultural values," he wrote.
"Some have proven to be wondrous and generative. Others are destructive and deeply regressive. And an even greater mistake is to believe that we could or should convert the world to our way of living,” he was quoted as saying by the publication.