P N Gadgil Jewellers Q1 Update: Retail-Business Revenue Rises 19%

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd. said on Monday that revenue from its retail business for the April-June period of the current financial year has grown 19% against last fiscal's similar quarter.

For the quarter under review, PNG Jewellers' total revenue jumped 30% to Rs 1,713.7 crore against last year’s similar period, the company said in the exchange filing.

As for the e-commerce segment, the jeweller’s revenue increased an astounding 126% year-on-year in the June quarter. However, it only accounted for 3.9% of the total revenue. While the franchisee operations revenue rose 109%, it accounted for 15.7% of the total revenue.

The other segment, excluding refinery, contributed 0.1% of total revenue in the quarter. The segment consists of business-to-business and corporate sales.

The share of studded jewellery increased 42% year-on-year, taking the ratio to 10% of the retail sales. "This uptick highlights the growing popularity of stud-based Jewellery, aligning with evolving consumer preferences," it said.

PNG Jewellers' same-store sales growth for the quarter under review was at 8%, primarily impacted by the absence of the Gudi Padwa festival during the quarter. The festival that was earlier part of the first quarter was preponed to the fourth quarter this time. This according to the company has impacted the like-for-like comparability.