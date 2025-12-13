Ozempic Launched In India For Type 2 Diabetes Treatment: Check Cost, Should You Take It For Weight Loss?

Ozempic is now available in India as 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg in 'FlexTouch Pen' - an easy-to-use, once-weekly pen device, at a starting cost of Rs 2,200 per week. Each pen has four once-weekly doses.

A patient prescribed Ozempic injection would start with a 0.25 mg dose for four weeks at a total cost of Rs 8,800.

Afterwards, as per diagnosis by the doctor, the patient moves to either the next phase, 'step' of 0.5 mg dose for at least four weeks costing Rs 10,170 or to the 'stay' stage of 1 mg dose per week with the monthly cost pegged at Rs 11,175, it said.