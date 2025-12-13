Ozempic Launched In India For Type 2 Diabetes Treatment: Check Cost, Should You Take It For Weight Loss?
Ozempic (injectable semaglutide) is a once-weekly treatment indicated as an add-on to diet and exercise for adults with uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM).
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk on Friday launched its Type 2 diabetes injection, Ozempic, which has also gained global attention for its weight-loss benefits.
Ozempic Cost In India
Ozempic is now available in India as 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg in 'FlexTouch Pen' - an easy-to-use, once-weekly pen device, at a starting cost of Rs 2,200 per week. Each pen has four once-weekly doses.
A patient prescribed Ozempic injection would start with a 0.25 mg dose for four weeks at a total cost of Rs 8,800.
Afterwards, as per diagnosis by the doctor, the patient moves to either the next phase, 'step' of 0.5 mg dose for at least four weeks costing Rs 10,170 or to the 'stay' stage of 1 mg dose per week with the monthly cost pegged at Rs 11,175, it said.
Ozempic Doses
Should You Use Ozempic For Weight Loss?
Dr. Rajiv Kovil, Head of Diabetology and weight loss expert, Zandra Healthcare and Co-founder of Rang De Neela Initiative, told NDTV Profit, while Ozempic does help with weight reduction in diabetic patients, it is not the approved formulation for weight management in people without diabetes.
"The same molecule, when specifically developed for chronic weight management, is marketed under the brand name Wegovy (VigoV). The dosages and treatment regimens differ between the two and the latter can be used if:
You have a BMI ≥ 30 kg/m², even without other health issues, or
You have a BMI ≥ 27 kg/m² with obesity-related conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, fatty liver, high cholesterol, or metabolic syndrome," informs Dr. Kovil.
The molecule semaglutide has proven benefits for both diabetes and obesity but it is important to use the right brand, correct dose, and under medical supervision to ensure safety and effectiveness.
Citing World Health Organisation 2023-24 estimates, the company said India has 101 million (roughly 11.4% of its population) people living with diabetes, making it the second largest diabetes-affected population in the world after China.
The country also has 136 million individuals with prediabetes and 254 million people living with generalised obesity, signalling an accelerating health challenge that requires effective, evidence-based therapies, it added.
(with inputs from PTI)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV Profit does not claim responsibility for this information.