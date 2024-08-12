Founder Ritesh Agarwal-Led Entity Leads Oyo's Rs 1,500-Crore Downround

Hospitality major Oyo has raised an additional Rs 1,040 crore, or roughly $125 million in its latest funding round, at a valuation of $2.4 billion—a cut of about 75% since its peak valuation of $9.6 billion.

Registered as Oravel Stays Ltd., Oyo has raised the amount from Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ritesh Agarwal's entity Patient Capital, J&A Partners and ASK.

Patient Capital has invested Rs 830 crore, J&A Partners Rs 120 crore, and ASK Rs 14 crore. J&A Partners is the family office of the Mankind Pharma family. InCred is also investing an additional Rs 76 crore, via veteran investor Ashish Kacholia.

The fundraise is part of the same Series G round which was opened by InCred Wealth and Investment Services Pvt. Incred had invested Rs 416.8 crore in July this year at the same valuation. This takes the Series G funding to Rs 1,457 crore, or about $175 million.