Over 60% Consumers Prefer Shopping Via Apps, Says Report

PwC India said the report is based on an online survey of 2,100 people, 100 qualitative interviews, and 400 in-person interviews across India with leading experts and industry partners.

"The next phase of growth for e-commerce will be driven by the new digital savvy consumers of tier 2,3 and 4 cities in India. In contrast to urban dwellers, these individuals, constrained by limited access to physical stores and brand choices, consider online shopping a gateway to fulfil their aspirations," Somick Goswami, Partner and Business Transformation Leader at PwC India, said.