Over 1,500 Drones Deck The Sky Ahead Of Navi Mumbai International Airport Operational Launch
The evening brought together innovation and artistry, transforming the night sky into a canvas of memorable and visually compelling displays.
On the eve of the commencement of operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), a spectacular drone show featuring 1,515 drones was organised to mark the airport’s operational launch.
The drones moved in seamless coordination, creating striking aerial formations such as 3D Lotus blooms, Lotus Design Interiors, Airport Logo, Green Airport, plane flying over Mumbai, rise of India among others, all centered around the theme and splendour of the airport.
Among the audience, the event saw specially-abled persons, young athletes and NMIA employees witness the occasion unfurl live in front of them.
Notably, Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to become one of the busiest and most significant aviation hubs in India. Located in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, NMIA is strategically positioned to cater to the burgeoning air traffic demands of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India.
Spanning over 1,160 hectares (2,866 acres), on completion, NMIA is designed to handle 90 million passenger per annum (MPPA). The airport will feature two parallel runways, state-of-the-art terminal buildings, and advanced cargo facilities, ensuring seamless passenger experience and efficient cargo handling.
NMIA is set to be a greenfield airport with sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure, incorporating renewable energy sources and green building practices. The fluid and futuristic design is influenced by the Lotus, India’s national flower.
In the initial phase, NMIA will have the capacity to manage 20 MPPA and 0.5 million metric tonnes of cargo annually. NMIA is committed to setting new benchmarks in operational efficiency, sustainability, and passenger satisfaction. With its modern infrastructure and strategic location, the airport is poised to become a prominent gateway to India and a significant player in the global aviation industry.
