Ousted Starbucks CEO Recently Revealed He Didn't Work Beyond 6 PM; Interview Goes Viral

Coffee giant Starbucks on Tuesday announced its CEO Laxman Narasimhan had resigned with immediate effect after just 16 months in the role, and would be replaced by CEO of Chipotle, Brian Niccol, from September 9.

Rachel Ruggeri, the company's chief financial officer (CFO), will act as interim CEO until Niccol joins.

"On behalf of the board, I want to sincerely thank Laxman for his contributions to Starbucks, and his dedication to our people and brand. In the face of some challenging headwinds, Laxman has been laser-focused on improving the business to meet the needs of our customers and partners. We all wish him the very best and know he will do great things in the future," said Mellody Hobson, Starbucks board chair, who is scheduled to become lead independent director.