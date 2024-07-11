"Oriental Foundry Pvt., the wholly-owned subsidiary of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd., announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 432 crore from the Indian Railways.The order, which involves the manufacturing and supply of 1,200 BVCM-C wagons, is to be executed by March 31, 2026, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.This follows the Indian Railways' announcement on July 9 that it will manufacture 10,000 non-air-conditioned coaches over the next two fiscals to enhance facilities for common passengers. This initiative will increase the number of non-AC coaches by 22%..Shares of Oriental Rail Infrastructure closed 4.99% higher at Rs 378.55 per share, compared to a 0.03% decline in the BSE..Indian Railways To Make 10,000 Non-AC Coaches In Two Years"