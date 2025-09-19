Orient Tech Eyes 30% Topline Growth In Three Years, Order Book To Swell In FY26

Orient Technologies expects an aggressive top-line growth of over 30% year-on-year for the next three years, even as it navigates current pressures on profitability and cash flow, according to its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ajay Sawant.

The company is banking on new, high-margin ventures in cybersecurity and managed services to bolster its financial performance.

“We do not give the predictions on the future numbers. But what I can tell you is that over the next three years, there is definitely a plan for growth through many of our offerings like DaaS (Device as a Service), SOC (Security Operations Centre), or cloud, which will be in the tune of 30% upwards,” Sawant said in an interview with NDTV Profit on Thursday.

"We are getting into the new space of cybersecurity, as well as in the space of managed services. So, our focus is increasing our service revenue, which is a healthy bottom line driven by margins," he added. The company’s order book is currently valued at Rs 414 crore.

He said it is fully billable and expected to be realised in the third and fourth quarters of FY26. Sawant anticipates this figure will climb to approximately Rs 600 crore in the second half of FY26.