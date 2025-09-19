Orient Tech Eyes 30% Topline Growth In Three Years, Order Book To Swell In FY26
Orient Technologies is banking on new, high-margin ventures in cybersecurity and managed services to bolster its financial performance.
Orient Technologies expects an aggressive top-line growth of over 30% year-on-year for the next three years, even as it navigates current pressures on profitability and cash flow, according to its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ajay Sawant.
“We do not give the predictions on the future numbers. But what I can tell you is that over the next three years, there is definitely a plan for growth through many of our offerings like DaaS (Device as a Service), SOC (Security Operations Centre), or cloud, which will be in the tune of 30% upwards,” Sawant said in an interview with NDTV Profit on Thursday.
"We are getting into the new space of cybersecurity, as well as in the space of managed services. So, our focus is increasing our service revenue, which is a healthy bottom line driven by margins," he added. The company’s order book is currently valued at Rs 414 crore.
He said it is fully billable and expected to be realised in the third and fourth quarters of FY26. Sawant anticipates this figure will climb to approximately Rs 600 crore in the second half of FY26.
“On that front, we are expecting another couple of hundred crore orders, which will come. So, overall H2 of FY26 will be to the tune of around Rs 600 crores,” he said. Orient Technologies faced cash flow challenges in FY25, reporting a negative cash flow of Rs 11 crore due to high receivables from delayed projects.
“Yes, definitely, there is pressure on the bottom line and the cash flow. These two parameters, yes, we are working on this,” he noted. However, Sawant expressed confidence that the company would return to being cash-positive within a couple of quarters.
“Within the next couple of quarters, we should be coming back as cash positive once again,” he said. Orient Technologies is making significant strides in cybersecurity, with its SOC set to become operational by mid-Q3 of FY26.
Sawant projected that the SOC business would contribute a single-digit percentage to overall revenue in its first full year of operations, with expectations of reaching a higher double-digit share by the second and third years. The company aims to achieve margins exceeding 20% for this segment by calendar year 2026.
“So, first full year concentration, if I see, it will be a single percentage digit of our overall revenue. But, in the second and third years, it will be a higher double-digit percentage of our overall revenue. By calendar year 26, we should be able to get you that (upwards of 20% margin)”, he said. The company is targeting an Ebitda margin of 9-10% in a ''couple of years''.
“So, currently we are at 6 -7% of Ebitda margin, which we want to grow back to around 9-10% in a couple of years. Once we start getting the SOC revenue, DaaS revenue will start flowing in now. Within 3-4 quarters, we should come back to around 8% and next 3-4 quarters, we will touch down between 9-10%,” he explained.