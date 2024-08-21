Orchid Pharma’s Rs 600-Crore Jammu Plant To Reduce China Dependence, Says MD

Chennai-based Orchid Pharma’s upcoming plant in Jammu will reduce its dependence on China for sourcing key raw materials, increasing its cost efficiency in the future.

The plant's construction, which will begin in the second quarter, will help reduce the company’s dependence on China for the 7-ACA raw material used in antibiotics, according to Managing Director Manish Dhanuka.

“The basic idea of the PLI scheme is the indigenisation of the key raw materials and this will definitely de-risk us for sourcing of this key raw material (7ACA) from China. We are hopeful that we will be able to manufacture it at a very competitive cost and it will result in improving our overall cost efficiency,” Dhanuka told NDTV Profit.

However, this will be achieved post-fiscal 2026, after the construction of the plant.

The company has three sets of ongoing projects. One of them is the 7-ACA manufacturing plant in Jammu, which is the company's largest investment, he said.

It has another investment in manufacturing injections based on an agreement with GARDP. This would require an investment of around Rs 150 crore. The third one is for the enhancement of the company's oral APIs, which will need Rs 80 to Rs 100 crore investment, the top executive said.

Orchid Pharma’s revenue margins will improve in the remaining quarters of FY25, with a rise in sales backed by new additions to its portfolio, he said.