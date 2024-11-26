Orchid AMS To Achieve Rs 250 Crore Turnover Only By FY28, Says CEO Rajnish Rohatgi
As a result of the product launch delays, the CEO admitted that the financials of Orchid AMS will be affected in FY26.
Orchid Antimicrobial Solutions Ltd. is aiming to achieve Rs 250-crore turnover by the financial year 2027–28, company’s Chief Executive Officer Rajnish Rohatgi said.
The newly-formed subsidiary of Orchid Pharma Ltd. targets to provide innovative solutions against antimicrobial resistance and to cover around 3,000 hospitals and healthcare institutions over the next 2–3 years.
In terms of products, the company had initially set out to launch 40 molecules, which has been delayed. Talking to NDTV Profit, Rohatgi outlined the company’s growth plans and what it looks to achieve in the years ahead.
“Our launch of all the 40 products has been a little delayed, and because of that it will take us longer to get into the market with the right production and the quality and the tie-ups. So, we had planned earlier to launch by July. Now, we are launching in October,” he said.
This will affect the company’s financials in the upcoming fiscal, Rohatgi acknowledged. However, in three years, the company will reach Rs 250-crore turnover.
“In that sense, the financial year 2025–26 gets affected. So, it will be difficult for me to put a specific number for the coming financial year but certainly by FY26–27, or FY27–28, we hope to hit a Rs 250-crore mark,” said the Orchid AMS CEO.
While Orchid AMS was started from scratch, according to the top executive, whatever the company does from now will result in the company gaining market share in the injectable space.
“We (have) just launched about 10–12 out of our estimated 40 SKUs (stock keeping units) that we are planning to launch in the next three months,” he pointed out.
“Last month, we had launched the first 10–12, which went into the market, including our flagship product which is our own invention and our own patented product, Cefepime-Enmetazobactam, under the brand name of Orblicef. That is beginning to show very good results and acceptance by the doctors,” Rohatgi added.
He said that Orchid AMS wants to grow its business while propagating an advocacy and supporting the advocacy work of not giving unnecessary antibiotics when one can make do with older antibiotics.
Rohatgi also hoped that the patented molecules developed by Orchid AMS could be among the top three products in the segment.
“We certainly expect that our patented molecule will be one of those three at the top because the others are generic, everybody else is making the same molecules,” he said.
Earlier, in September, Orchid Pharma Ltd. had announced the launch of Orchid AMS, its division for developing innovative products, support programmes, and advanced digital solutions to address antimicrobial resistance in India.