Orchid AMS To Achieve Rs 250 Crore Turnover Only By FY28, Says CEO Rajnish Rohatgi

Orchid Antimicrobial Solutions Ltd. is aiming to achieve Rs 250-crore turnover by the financial year 2027–28, company’s Chief Executive Officer Rajnish Rohatgi said.

The newly-formed subsidiary of Orchid Pharma Ltd. targets to provide innovative solutions against antimicrobial resistance and to cover around 3,000 hospitals and healthcare institutions over the next 2–3 years.

In terms of products, the company had initially set out to launch 40 molecules, which has been delayed. Talking to NDTV Profit, Rohatgi outlined the company’s growth plans and what it looks to achieve in the years ahead.