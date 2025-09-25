Oracle's Record Rally Makes Larry Ellison Richer Than Disney, McDonald's And Coca Cola Combined
Larry Ellison's fortune has surpassed behemoths like financiers Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and American Express.
Larry Ellison's net worth has swelled to $367.9 billion, surpassing the market value of some of the world's biggest companies. The Oracle co-founder remains the world's second-richest person, trailing only Elon Musk, whose wealth stands at $457.7 billion.
Ellison's fortune has grown by a staggering $175 billion this year, fuelled by his 40.76% stake in Oracle. Shares of the software giant have been on a tear since Sept. 10, when the company beat estimates and issued an aggressive cloud outlook. The stock, which was down 45% earlier this year, staged a remarkable comeback — soaring 36% in a single session.
That surge has pushed Ellison's wealth beyond the market caps of several global titans. His fortune now eclipses Procter & Gamble at $356.74 billion, Chevron Corp at $325.90 billion, and UnitedHealth Group at $318.63 billion. It is also larger than General Electric at $318.45 billion and Coca-Cola at $285.98 billion.
In the financial sector, Ellison has overtaken Wells Fargo at $269.44 billion, Morgan Stanley at $252.03 billion, Goldman Sachs at $249.04 billion, and American Express at $236.93 billion. His wealth also exceeds the value of IBM at $249.21 billion and Salesforce at $234.09 billion.
Among tech peers, Ellison's fortune stands taller than T-Mobile US at $268.3 billion, Cisco Systems at $266.13 billion, Advanced Micro Devices at $261.08 billion, and AppLovin at $217.13 billion. It is also greater than Philip Morris International at $253.72 billion and Linde PLC at $222.32 billion.
Even in industrial and consumer names, Ellison is ahead of Caterpillar at $220.09 billion, Blackstone at $219.97 billion, McDonald's at $217.17 billion, and RTX Corp at $216.01 billion. His fortune now also tops cultural icons like Walt Disney at $203.94 billion, alongside Uber Technologies at $203.91 billion and AT&T at $202.50 billion.
Ellison's fortune now ranks larger than corporate powerhouses spanning industries from oil to banking to fast food, underscoring how the rally has redefined billionaire wealth scales in 2025.