Oracle's Record Rally Makes Larry Ellison Richer Than Disney, McDonald's And Coca Cola Combined

Larry Ellison's net worth has swelled to $367.9 billion, surpassing the market value of some of the world's biggest companies. The Oracle co-founder remains the world's second-richest person, trailing only Elon Musk, whose wealth stands at $457.7 billion.

Ellison's fortune has grown by a staggering $175 billion this year, fuelled by his 40.76% stake in Oracle. Shares of the software giant have been on a tear since Sept. 10, when the company beat estimates and issued an aggressive cloud outlook. The stock, which was down 45% earlier this year, staged a remarkable comeback — soaring 36% in a single session.

That surge has pushed Ellison's wealth beyond the market caps of several global titans. His fortune now eclipses Procter & Gamble at $356.74 billion, Chevron Corp at $325.90 billion, and UnitedHealth Group at $318.63 billion. It is also larger than General Electric at $318.45 billion and Coca-Cola at $285.98 billion.

In the financial sector, Ellison has overtaken Wells Fargo at $269.44 billion, Morgan Stanley at $252.03 billion, Goldman Sachs at $249.04 billion, and American Express at $236.93 billion. His wealth also exceeds the value of IBM at $249.21 billion and Salesforce at $234.09 billion.

Among tech peers, Ellison's fortune stands taller than T-Mobile US at $268.3 billion, Cisco Systems at $266.13 billion, Advanced Micro Devices at $261.08 billion, and AppLovin at $217.13 billion. It is also greater than Philip Morris International at $253.72 billion and Linde PLC at $222.32 billion.

Even in industrial and consumer names, Ellison is ahead of Caterpillar at $220.09 billion, Blackstone at $219.97 billion, McDonald's at $217.17 billion, and RTX Corp at $216.01 billion. His fortune now also tops cultural icons like Walt Disney at $203.94 billion, alongside Uber Technologies at $203.91 billion and AT&T at $202.50 billion.

Ellison's fortune now ranks larger than corporate powerhouses spanning industries from oil to banking to fast food, underscoring how the rally has redefined billionaire wealth scales in 2025.