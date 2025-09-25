Oracle Founder Larry Ellison's $368 Billion Fortune Puts 95% Giving Pledge In Spotlight
In 2010, Ellison joined the 'Giving Pledge', promising to donate 95% of his fortune. But instead of giving to traditional charities, he chose his own path.
Oracle Founder Larry Ellison is now worth $368 billion and enjoys the title of the second richest person in the world, only behind Tesla's Elon Musk. In year-to-date terms, his wealth has surged by a massive $176 billion in 2025, putting a renewed focus on his old pledge.
In 2010, Ellison joined the 'Giving Pledge', promising to donate 95% of his fortune. But instead of giving to traditional charities, he chose his own path. He created the Ellison Institute of Technology (EIT), a for-profit philanthropy based at the University of Oxford.
However, his institute is looking at a key challenge. Recently, EIT has faced turmoil. In 2024, Ellison hired scientist John Bell to lead its research. But in August 2025, he brought in Santa Ono, former University of Michigan president, to “collaborate” with Bell. Just two weeks later, Bell resigned, calling it a “very challenging project.”
The leadership shake-up has raised questions about EIT’s future. While Ellison remains quiet on the changes, his vision for tech-driven philanthropy is likely looking at its biggest challenge yet, Fortune reported.
According to The Times report, there are growing tensions within the Ellison Institute. The problem mainly centres around how to commercialize Ellison’s scientific research. There are also ongoing concerns about whether the institute can rely on Ellison to fulfil his financial promises. These issues have added to instability following recent leadership changes.
Larry Ellison’s Charity Promises
As of Sept. 25 2025, Ellison’s net worth is estimated at $368 billion, largely from his 41% stake in Oracle and Tesla investments. His philanthropic efforts are mainly centered on the Ellison Institute of Technology. For this, a new major campus is also opening in Oxford worth approximately $1.3 billion, according to Fortune.
He has previously given $200 million to University of Southern California for cancer research and over $1 billion to the now-closed Ellison Medical Foundation. The upcoming $1.3 billion Oxford Ellison Institute campus will open by 2027.