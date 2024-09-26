OPPI Appoints Bhushan Akshikar As President For Two-Year Term

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsOPPI Appoints Bhushan Akshikar As President For Two-Year Term
Akshikar has experience of over 13 years in key leadership roles in GSK across India, the Middle East, Russia CIS and Africa region.

26 Sep 2024, 05:27 PM IST
Pharma industry body OPPI said it has appointed Bhushan Akshikar as its President for two years effective Sept. 26.

(Source: Unsplash)

Pharma industry body OPPI on Thursday said it has appointed Bhushan Akshikar as its President for two years effective Sept. 26. The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India represents the global research-based pharmaceutical companies in the country.

Akshikar has experience of over 13 years in key leadership roles in GSK across India, the Middle East, Russia CIS and Africa region.

Before joining GSK, Akshikar spent 15 years with Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, in local and regional positions in India, South Korea and Belgium.

