OpenAI Unveils Learning Accelerator, India-First Initiative; Partners With IIT Madras, Others

Among the partnerships announced on Monday is a new research collaboration with IIT Madras and OpenAI, backed by $500,000 in funding from OpenAI.

On teaming up with Ministry of Education, OpenAI said it is committing to provide ChatGPT access for teachers in government schools (Classes 1-12), supporting lesson planning, student engagement, and improved outcomes, while the AICTE pact is about providing ChatGPT access to technical institutes nationwide, strengthening digital skills, employability, and practical AI use.